Two Pak'nSave stores bring in item limits during coronavirus panic buying

At least two Pak'nSave stores are cracking down on panic buyers, bringing in a raft of item limits after being overwhelmed by concerned patrons during the coronavirus pandemic.

Crowds of people are flocking to the shops after the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the city. Source: Supplied

At the Taupō supermarket, there's a limit of two per customer for rice, chicken (5kg portions), vegetable and canola oil, flour, toilet paper, milk powder, soap, cleaning sprays, wipes, disinfectant, bleach and paracetamol.

Frozen chips and frozen vegetables are limited to three per customer, while pasta and UHT milk is limited to four per customer.

The store announced the new item limits on its Facebook page this morning, adding that they're also stopping all trade supply for the time-being.

"As the situation around coronavirus continues to develop, as a responsible retailer, we believe that everyone in the community should have access to their share of grocery items."

Pak'nSave's Westgate store, in Auckland, has also brought in some item limits due to "unexpected demand".

Video footage from last month showed the store overwhelmed and crowded with people, swarming to get supplies.

He also explains why there is no need to panic buy. Source: Seven Sharp

It didn't elaborate on the new item limits in its post online today.

"We appreciate your patience and apologise if some of our products are currently unavailable," the Westgate store said on Facebook.

"Our team is doing everything they can to cope with the current demand and extra resource is currently being sourced to help with the situation."

While it's only at a handful of stores at this time, the supermarket chain made its own statement yesterday saying it wants to make sure "New Zealanders have the essential products they require".

"We are working with our suppliers to make this happen every day," it said.

Additional cleaning measures are being brought in across the stores, including hand sanitiser for customers to use in-store and wipes for cleaning trolley handles.

Foodstuffs, which owns Pak'nSave, has been contacted for comment on whether similar item restrictions will be brought in to other stores.

