Two Northland women break free from alleged abductor before locals chase man down

Two females managed to break free from being abducted in Whirinaki, Northland, last night with the help of locals residents.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Sergeant Greg Johnson says the two females were walking home at around 1am when they noticed the vehicle parked in their driveway.

"The male occupant in the vehicle asked the girls for directions and then allegedly attempted to grab the females and pull them into his vehicle," says Mr Johnson.

"One of the females was grabbed by the wrists while the other female has run for help."

Pa Te Aroha Marae local residents followed vehicle after the male fled before catching and holding him until police arrived.

A 69-year-old male is in custody undergoing a medical assessment and police say charges are likely.

