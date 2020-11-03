Two new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation today, none in community

There are two new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) today and none in the community.

Source: Getty

Today's update was released via a written statement by the Ministry of Health.

One person had arrived from India via the United Arab Emirates last Tuesday and the other had arrived from the US last Thursday.

Both tested positive for Covid-19 as part of the regular day-three testing and have been moved to the Auckland quarantine facility.

It brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in New Zealand to 1675.

The number of active cases is 53; a recent confirmed case has been reclassified as historical.

There were 3560 Covid-19 tests completed yesterday.