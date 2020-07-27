Two new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation today, none in the community

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, both in managed isolation and quarantine.

Today's update was provided in a written media statement.

Both had arrived on Thursday and tested positive on their regular day 3 tests, and have since been moved to the Jet Park quarantine facility.

One had arrived from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates, while health officials are still working out where the second person came from.

It brings the total number of cases in New Zealand since the outbreak began to 1674.

Fifty-two Covid-19 cases remain active in the country.

Meanwhile, genome sequencing has linked the latest community Covid-19 case — known as Case F — to a previous case. The latest case was a close contact of a NZDF worker, who in turn was a close contact of a border worker who tested positive.

All of Case F's close contacts have tested negative and the Ministry of Health says they believe the virus is contained as a result.

There were 3274 Covid-19 tests carried out yesterday, bringing the total number of completed tests to 1,234,175.

The Ministry of Health is encouraging people to stay home and get tested if they develop any cold or flu symptoms, anywhere in the country.

"This may not always be convenient, especially if you have made plans that you then have to cancel – but it is incredibly important," it said today.

"If you are unwell, sacrifice your plans and protect your family, friends and colleagues by staying at home and getting a Covid-19 test."

In other containment measures, the COVID Tracer app is being updated tonight to make it easier to use, the Ministry of Health says.

It'll mean new users won't have to give an email address to sign up, while existing users won't be repeatedly prompted to log back into the app with their password.

Issues for people with Oppo, OnePlus, Xiami and Redmi devices are also being fixed in the update, the Ministry of Health says.