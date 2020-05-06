Two new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation facilities, one of them child under 2-years-old

Two more people in managed isolation facilities in New Zealand have tested positive for Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has confirmed today.

Testing for walk-in patients during the Covid-19 pandemic. Source: Getty

Both cases are recent arrivals from overseas. Neither involves community transmission.

Today’s first case is the young child of the couple announced yesterday as cases who have recently arrived from India.

The child is under two-years-old and is staying at the Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility in Auckland with their family. The Ministry of Health said they were unable to provide the exact age of the child.

This case is the 37th in New Zealand under the age of nine according to Ministry of Health data.

Today's second case is a 59-year-old woman who travelled from Delhi to Auckland on June 15 on Air India flight AI1316.

She was tested while at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility in Auckland and was travelling with her partner.

Her partner has also been tested for Covid-19, and their result is pending.

The couple are also in quarantine at the Jet Park Hotel.

The Ministry of Health said the woman's positive result was identified during her routine day three test, now in place at all managed isolation facilities.

There are now seven active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, with five other cases announced earlier this week.

New Zealand's combined total of confirmed and probable cases is now 1511.

There were also no new deaths, with the national toll remaining at 22.

Laboratories completed 5950 tests yesterday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 341,117.

There remains no-one receiving hospital-level care for the virus.

For the two cases who travelled from the UK announced earlier this week, out of 386 people being followed up and tested as part of a precautionary approach, 288 negative tests have now been recorded. Twenty-five people are still being contacted.

For the case who travelled from Pakistan, 207 people were identified for follow-up as part of a precautionary approach, including those on the same flight. Of those, 25 people have been tested, with 15 negative test results to date.