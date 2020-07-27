Two new cases of Covid-19 in isolation today, none in community

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation and quarantine facilities today, and no new cases detected in the community.

The Ministry of Health gave its 1pm update today via press release.

The first case reported today arrived on October 31 from Singapore and tested positive around day 3 of their stay in managed isolation.

The second case was detected in managed isolation in Auckland, after being given permission to join a family member recently arrived from overseas.

The family member has previously been recorded in our positive case totals. Today’s case will be recorded as an import-related case.

Yesterday, one new imported case was confirmed, as well as a historical case.

Today's figures mean there are now 67 active cases in New Zealand.

The total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began is now 1,617.