Two more robots recovered from Pike River Mine disaster site

Two more robots have been recovered from the Pike River Mine drift access tunnel this week.

The third robot to be recovered from the Pike River Mine drift. Source: Supplied

One, named a Wheelbarrow Revolution MK8, was found almost one kilometre up the drift. It went in just before the second explosion in 2010.

The fourth robot to be recovered from the Pike River Mine drift. Source: Supplied

It is an army robot and is one metre high and weighs 290 kilograms.

The other was recovered on Tuesday and went in after the second explosion.

It was 953 metres up the drift, weighs 1200kg and is 1.3 metres high and belonged to Water Corporation.

Other robots that have been found so far are an army robot found three weeks ago and another Water Corporation robot.