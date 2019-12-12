TODAY |

Two more people die after Whakaari/White Island eruption, bringing official death toll to eight

Source:  1 NEWS

Another two people have died in hospital overnight after the Whakaari-White Island eruption on Monday, bringing the official death toll to eight.

The two victims were being treated for severe burns at Middlemore and Waikato hospitals.

It now means 16 people in total are believed dead, with eight other people still on the island, presumed dead.

The two people who died yesterday were being treated for severe burns at Middlemore Hospital and Waikato Hospital, police say.

Hero helicopter pilot allowed to join Whakaari-White Island recovery mission, with crews on standby

Forty-seven people were on the island when it erupted on Monday.

Authorities have repeatedly said it's still too dangerous to go back to the island for a body recovery mission based on information and data from volcanologists. But recovery crews remain on standby to go if it's deemed safe to.

Stuart Nash admits communication issues from police around Whakaari-White Island tragedy

