Two more people die after Whakaari/White Island eruption, bringing official death toll to eight

Another two people have died in hospital overnight after the Whakaari-White Island eruption on Monday, bringing the official death toll to eight.

It now means 16 people in total are believed dead, with eight other people still on the island, presumed dead.

The two people who died yesterday were being treated for severe burns at Middlemore Hospital and Waikato Hospital, police say.

Forty-seven people were on the island when it erupted on Monday.

Authorities have repeatedly said it's still too dangerous to go back to the island for a body recovery mission based on information and data from volcanologists. But recovery crews remain on standby to go if it's deemed safe to.