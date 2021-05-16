Two men in their 20s arrested after loaded military-style rifle confiscated in Auckland

Two men in their 20s have been arrested today after police confiscated a loaded military-style assault rifle in Auckland this morning.

The military-style assault rifle confiscated. Source: Supplied

A police spokesperson said staff initially attended a report of disorder at the Manukau Sports Bowl in Clover Park shortly after 9:00am today with a firearm being reported as being involved.

After arriving at the incident, police located a vehicle that had left the scene a short distance away which was searched.

During the search, the rifle as well as an air rifle were found however it was confirmed the firearm was not discharged during the incident.

The two men, a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old, have been arrested and will appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow charged with unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and magazine.

The 20-year-old man is also charged with male assaults female in relation to the initial disorder incident.