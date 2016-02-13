TODAY |

Two men charged with murder of Tokomaru Bay man found dead in house fire

Two men have been charged with murder, two weeks after the grisly discovery of a Tokomaru Bay man whose remains were found by emergency responders during a fire at his home.

Raymond Neilson was found dead on December 15. 

Police say the accused, aged 29 and 24, have been remanded into custody and will appear in the Gisborne High Court on February 3. 

At this time, police are not looking for anyone else in relation to Mr Neilson’s death. However, the investigation remains ongoing, authorities said.

Police say they believe there are still people in the community who may have information which can help the investigation.

Mr Neilson’s family have expressed their gratitude to the investigation team and the local community for their support through this difficult time.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 105.

