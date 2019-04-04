Two men arrested over South Auckland assault that left man in critical condition

Two men have been arrested over a serious assault in Mangere in the early hours of yesterday morning that left a 31-year-old man in a critical condition.

A 20-year-old and a 23-year-old were arrested and are due in Manukau District Court tomorrow, but police are seeking a third person in relation to the assault on Naylors Drive.

Witnesses are still being spoken to, said Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander of the Counties Manukau CIB.

“As we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, we would like to ask anyone with information to contact Police on 105,” Detective Senior Sergeant Alexander said.

“Police would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and we remain committed to ensuring the safety of our communities," he said.