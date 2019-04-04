TODAY |

Two men arrested over South Auckland assault that left man in critical condition

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice

Two men have been arrested over a serious assault in Mangere in the early hours of yesterday morning that left a 31-year-old man in a critical condition.

A 20-year-old and a 23-year-old were arrested and are due in Manukau District Court tomorrow, but police are seeking a third person in relation to the assault on Naylors Drive.

Witnesses are still being spoken to, said Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander of the Counties Manukau CIB.

“As we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, we would like to ask anyone with information to contact Police on 105,” Detective Senior Sergeant Alexander said.

“Police would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and we remain committed to ensuring the safety of our communities," he said.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Irish writer takes aim at All Blacks after Sevu Reece's selection for RWC quarter-final - 'Ignoring their own values'
2
Classy Steve Hansen pays tribute to retiring Irish rugby greats Rory Best and Joe Schmidt
3
'Love you, grandad' - Beauden Barrett's emotional tribute after quarter-final win
4
Joe Schmidt labels Ireland's error-ridden RWC quarter-final loss to All Blacks 'incredibly disappointing'
5
Ekenasio sinks late goals as Silver Ferns win one-goal thriller over Australia
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Hunter dies in Hawke's Bay forest
02:11

NZ First to reconsider stance on pill testing at festivals

Man critically injured after incident in Auckland, police investigating

Man extradited from NZ to Australia over smuggling disaster that left more than 350 people dead