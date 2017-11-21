Two Kapiti Coast schools put in lockdown as police hunt person with gun

Paraparaumu Beach School and nearby Kenakena School on the Kapiti Coast were put in lockdown this afternoon after a witness in the area spotted someone with a firearm.

Kena Kena School has told 1 NEWS they got a phone call from police around 2.30pm and were in lockdown until 3.05pm.

Police say a witness spotted someone with a firearm and the person has now been arrested by police.

Paraparaumu Beach School posted in Facebook that at approximately 2.35pm the school was advised by the police to go into lock down due to a nearby incident a few kilometres away.

"Approximately five to 10 minutes later the police called again and advised us to stand down the lock down. They had the person of interest in custody.