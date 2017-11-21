 

Two Kapiti Coast schools put in lockdown as police hunt person with gun

Paraparaumu Beach School and nearby Kenakena School on the Kapiti Coast were put in lockdown this afternoon after a witness in the area spotted someone with a firearm.

Kena Kena School has told 1 NEWS they got a phone call from police around 2.30pm and were in lockdown until 3.05pm. 

Police say a witness spotted someone with a firearm and the person has now been arrested by police. 

Paraparaumu Beach School posted in Facebook that at approximately 2.35pm the school was advised by the police to go into lock down due to a nearby incident a few kilometres away. 

"Approximately five to 10 minutes later the police called again and advised us to stand down the lock down. They had the person of interest in custody. 

"The staff, students and adults onsite responded well. We were all pleased it only lasted 10 minutes," the school wrote.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS
Should far-right pair Lauren Southern, Stefan Molyneux be able to speak in New Zealand?

The Inside Parliament team debate the issues around far-right Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux coming to speak in New Zealand. 

Since recording, the promoters say a venue has now been found for the pair to speak in Auckland.

They've confirmed to 1 NEWS the speaking event is going ahead.

The development comes a day after the newly-formed Free Speech Coalition dropped High Court action against Auckland Council and Mayor Phil Goff, for banning the pair from council venues.


A Hawke's Bay teenager who befriended a man on Tinder and later murdered him to get his car, has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum non-parole period of 11 years.

Rosie Lewis pleaded guilty last month to robbing and murdering an Indian national, Sandeep Dhiman, who was found in a ditch in Tutira in northern Hawke's Bay in December last year.

Lewis, who was 17 years old at the time, was jointly charged with Napier teenager Shaun Karauria.

He was last month jailed for a minimum of 12 years.

Justice Collins said in the High Court in Napier this afternoon that the murder involved a high degree of brutality, which led to Mr Dhiman's slow, violent death.

Lewis was given a possible 16 year sentence for her young age, learning difficulties and difficult upbringing.

