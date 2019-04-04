Two injured in crash with other car after early morning police chase in Auckland

The passenger of an accused fleeing driver has been left in a serious condition after crashing into another vehicle early this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police said they initiated the pursuit around 2.33am after the driver of a Nissan Primera failed to stop for officers who attempted to pull the vehicle over for speeding on Walters Road in Auckland's Mount Eden.
The chase was abandoned after about two minutes, police said, due to the manner of the driving. But the same car was found at the crash scene on Dominion Road about a minute later, police said.
Both occupants of the car were taken to hospital, with the driver in moderate condition. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.