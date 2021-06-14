TODAY |

Two houses destroyed, two others badly damaged in Wellington fire

Source:  1 NEWS

Residents in the Wellington suburb of Newtown have spent the night on edge, watching as flames ripped through several houses.

Witnesses watch on as several homes burn in Wellington blaze.

The fire, which began in one property around 10.40pm yesterday, quickly spread to three neighbouring properties.

Two of the houses have been burnt to the ground and deemed "total losses", two were significantly damaged, while several others have suffered minor damage from the heat.

Ash Howell, who lives several houses down from the blaze, recalled a bright orange glow and a sound she thought was fireworks, before realising her neighbours' houses were burning.

"We've been monitoring the blaze and have our grab and go bags ready just in case the blaze moves closer to our house."

Another witness, Emily, watched the fire rage for nearly an hour.

"The fire service seemed to have it under control. It was going down, slowly though."

Twenty-one fire crews fought the blaze on Hanson Street, which forced several dozen residents to evacuate. 

One person has been taken to hospital, but Wellington Free Ambulance couldn't comment on the status of the patient.

Two firefighters were also treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The Power Authority had cut off electricity to several properties for a duration of the night.

Wellington City Council said it has helped a handful of residents into temporary accommodation for the night.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, with parts of Adelaide Road and Hanson Street currently closed. 

Specialist fire investigators will start looking at the cause of the blaze later this morning. 

