Two HelloFresh workers test positive for Covid-19, distribution disrupted

Hello Fresh is warning some of its customers may be impacted after two workers tested positive for Covid-19.

Hello Fresh meal delivery box Source: Hello Fresh

There is no risk to food already delivered or in the process of delivery, the company says.

The news of the cases was revealed in an email to customers from chief executive Tom Rutledge.

Both staff members work in the Auckland distribution centre; multiple members of the team are now in isolation as contacts.

"Our site has been deep cleaned and Auckland Regional Public Health has confirmed that the HelloFresh product is safe for distribution and consumption," Rutledge says in the email, seen by 1 NEWS.

Some deliveries may not be completed due to the reduced workforce available, Rutledge says, but they have "comprehensive health and safety measures in place to protect the team".

Customers will be contacted if their order is affected, HelloFresh says.

"We realise this will be unwelcome news for those that are impacted and we apologise for this convenience."

There were 53 community Covid-19 cases announced today, bringing the total of the current outbreak to 562.