TODAY |

Two HelloFresh workers test positive for Covid-19, distribution disrupted

Source:  1 NEWS

Hello Fresh is warning some of its customers may be impacted after two workers tested positive for Covid-19.

Hello Fresh meal delivery box Source: Hello Fresh

There is no risk to food already delivered or in the process of delivery, the company says.

The news of the cases was revealed in an email to customers from chief executive Tom Rutledge.

Both staff members work in the Auckland distribution centre; multiple members of the team are now in isolation as contacts.

"Our site has been deep cleaned and Auckland Regional Public Health has confirmed that the HelloFresh product is safe for distribution and consumption," Rutledge says in the email, seen by 1 NEWS.

Some deliveries may not be completed due to the reduced workforce available, Rutledge says, but they have "comprehensive health and safety measures in place to protect the team".

Customers will be contacted if their order is affected, HelloFresh says.

"We realise this will be unwelcome news for those that are impacted and we apologise for this convenience."

There were 53 community Covid-19 cases announced today, bringing the total of the current outbreak to 562.

Also today, it was announced Auckland would remain in Alert Level 4 lockdown for another two weeks, restricting travel and businesses to essential work only.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NZ woman dies after suffering rare side effect of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
2
Carmel Sepuloni's son interrupts live interview to show off phallic carrot
3
Renter given notice during lockdown as landlord ignores 'be kind' message
4
Some employers underpaying staff during lockdown
5
Live updates: NZDF personnel test negative for Covid after positive wastewater test
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

World of Wearable Arts 2021 postponed

Auckland Transport calls workers getting attacked while on the job a 'disgrace'

Police given 'creative reasons' for non-essential travel
01:38

If not for lockdown, NZ's daily Covid daily could have hit 550 - Ardern