Two dead after vehicle crashes into power pole

Two people have died after an early morning crash in the Auckland suburb of Henderson.

Police at the scene of an incident. Source: File image

A police unit had seen the vehicle travelling at speed about 12.38am this morning along Henderson Valley Road in the other direction.

Officers in the police vehicle, who did not pursue the speeding vehicle, later found it crashed further down the road.

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā Criminal Investigation Branch, said the officers immediately attempted to give the occupants first aid.

However, two people "tragically" died at the scene.

McNaughton said another person is in a critical condition and one person is stable in hospital.

Next of kin have been notified, he said, and an investigation is underway.

A scene examination has been carried out and the Serious Crash Unit had been in attendance.

Henderson Valley Rd was closed overnight and remains closed at this stage due to damaged powerlines being restored.