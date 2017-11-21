 

Two dead after car crash near Oamaru

Two people have died after a car accident on Waimate Highway in Glenavy, north of Oamaru.

St John have confirmed two people died.

Police say the crash occurred at Glenavy, reportedly between Carrolls Rd and Stangers Rd.

They say northbound traffic should use Old Ferry Rd and southbound drivers are being diverted along Glenavy Tawai Rd.

It's the sixth and seventh fatality of the holiday road toll period that started on Friday. It finishes at 6.00am on Wednesday, January 3rd.

