Two crew members from Sofrana Surville hospitalised with Covid-19 in Queensland

The third crew member's weak positive was discovered after all crew aboard the ship were tested following confirmation that a worker with Covid-19 was onboard the vessel while it was docked in New Zealand.



Queensland Health, Maritime Safety Queensland and the shipping agent are working together to support and monitor the health of the crew during this time, the spokesperson said.



Whole genome sequencing from the confirmed cases is now underway to establish if the same strain of the virus on the ship is the source of the New Zealand port worker's infection.



Testing is expected to be completed next week.