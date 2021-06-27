Two contacts of Northern Territory mine Covid case travelled to NZ

Two contacts of a Northern Territory miner who contracted Covid-19 travelled to New Zealand and are in managed isolation.

Mine image file. Source: istock.com

The mine involved is the Newmont’s Granite gold mine 350km north-west of Alice Springs.

The man tested positive at work on Friday and is believed to have caught the virus while in hotel quarantine in Queensland.

Over 1000 workers who flew in and out of the mine site were ordered to isolate in various Australian cities over the case.

Today, health officials say they were advised of two contacts from Newmont’s Granite gold mine who have travelled to New Zealand.

"Both are in isolation and being tested according to the type of contact they had with the case at the mine," the Ministry of Health says.

"One has returned a negative test result already, and the result for the other individual is expected tomorrow. They will both undertake around day-five testing."

It comes as there are no new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand one week after a visit from a Sydney man, who later tested positive for the virus, to Wellington.