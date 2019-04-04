TODAY |

Two children, grandmother die after vehicle plunges into farm pond in Raetihi

Two children and their grandmother have died after the vehicle they were in plunged into a farm pond near Raetihi today.

The three became trapped in a submerged vehicle on the farm on Valley Road, just under a kilometre out of the rural town.

A fourth person believed to be the children’s grandfather was flown to Wanganui Hospital where he’s in a moderate condition.

"Three people were deceased when recovered from the pond by emergency services,” police said earlier this afternoon.

Whanganui DHB confirmed to 1 NEWS a 69-year-old man is in the hospital's emergency department "in a stable condition". 

A spokesperson said "he's been here not that long".

Police were called to the incident at a rural property in the central North Island town just after 11am. 

Craig Hughes, a Caltex Raetihi employee, said he heard many sirens around the time of the incident – from police cars, ambulances, fire engines and a helicopter.

Police said they are working to support the family of those killed and have notified WorkSafe.

Police said they were unable to say what kind of vehicle was involved.

