Two cars found submerged in water in Napier

Two cars have been discovered in the water at Napier's Meeanee Quay today, with at least one of them having been reported stolen.

Meeanee Quay, Napier. Source: Google Maps

One car has been recovered this evening and police believe it was stolen and driven into the water deliberately.

The second car was found as police searched the waters for the first, and they say it's believed to have been driven into the water at the same time.

There was no one inside either car after they became submerged in water, police say.