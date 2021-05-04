Two Aussie travellers deemed ineligible for quarantine free travel sent to MIQ

New Zealand health authorities have put two travellers from Australia into managed isolation after they were deemed ineligible for quarantine free travel.

Source: Breakfast

The Ministry of Health says one person, travelling from the state of New South Wales yesterday transited to Auckland through another Australian port and was detected by Customs officials and transferred to MIQ.

The other person arrived in New Zealand yesterday from Australia and is an Australian resident who was cleared by Customs via the e-gates and realised soon afterwards they may not be eligible for quarantine free travel.

The ministry says that person rang Healthline and has subsequently been transfered to MIQ as well.

Auckland Regional Health’s Medical Officer of Health has deemed both passengers as a low public health risk. Both will spend 14 days in managed isolation and undergo standard testing while there.

It comes as NSW has recorded 29 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

The 29 locally acquired cases were detected in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, 17 of which had already been announced.

NSW enforced a lockdown yesterday for four Sydney council areas.