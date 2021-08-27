Two Auckland vaccination centres temporarily close due to flood damage

Two Auckland Covid-19 vaccination centres have been forced to temporarily close on Tuesday following heavy rain and flood damage.

The drive-thru vaccination centre at Auckland Airport's park and ride facility. Source: Auckland Airport

In a statement to 1 NEWS, Auckland District Health Board said its Northern Region Health Coordination Centre will be unable to open its drive through vaccination sites at the Trusts Arena and Airport Park and Ride until 11am while they clean up after the overnight storm.

"We are working to contact those impacted to see if we can divert them to other locations," the statement said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand earlier told 1 NEWS they received more than 150 calls for assistance in Auckland, mainly for flooding at residential properties and to help people trapped in their cars.

The worst affected areas were the city's west, with parts of the North Shore also affected.

Auckland Emergency Management Controller Rachel Kelleher earlier told Breakfast for anyone advised to evacuate, that that overrides any Covid-19 alert level requirements to stay a home.

"It's important for people to know that if they do need to evacuate, they can't seek shelter at home, that they should do that and they should do it safely," she said.

"If people do need to evacuate, still try and bring their essential items with them, if they can bring a face mask do that and where possible do try and keep in their family bubbles, but absolutely their safety is paramount."