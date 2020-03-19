Two Auckland schools will remain open after parents test positive for coronavirus

Two Auckland schools will remain open after a parent of a student at each was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Takapuna Grammar School Source: Google Maps

A parent at Takapuna Grammar was confirmed to have Covid-19, but the school said the person did not visit the school while infectious and the student is not symptomatic.

Takapuna Grammar was advised by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) that it can remain open, with minimal risk to students, staff or others.

“The latest evidence show that, unlike influenza, there is a low risk that a person is able to transmit the virus before they have symptoms,” the email read.

Similarly, a parent at Ponsonby Primary School tested positive for Covid-19.