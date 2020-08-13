Two Auckland primary schools, preschool close amid positive Covid-19 cases

Glamorgan School in North Shore's Torbay will be closed until at least Monday, August 17 after a student tested positive for Covid-19, the school said in an email to parents.



The student was last at the school on August 11 and did not have symptoms, meaning there is a lower risk of the virus being passed to other students. They have since gone into quarantine with their family.



Southern Cross Campus and Taeaofou | Puaseisei Preschool, both located in South Auckland's Mangere East, have also closed after positive cases were reported there, the ARPHS confirmed today in a statement.



ARPHS is currently working with the schools and preschool to identify close contacts of the confirmed cases, and the three communities are being advised of the closures.