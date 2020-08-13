Two Auckland primary schools, preschool close amid positive Covid-19 cases

Two Auckland primary schools and a preschool have closed after positive Covid-19 cases were confirmed at all three facilities.
Glamorgan School in North Shore's Torbay will be closed until at least Monday, August 17 after a student tested positive for Covid-19, the school said in an email to parents.
The student was last at the school on August 11 and did not have symptoms, meaning there is a lower risk of the virus being passed to other students. They have since gone into quarantine with their family.
Southern Cross Campus and Taeaofou | Puaseisei Preschool, both located in South Auckland's Mangere East, have also closed after positive cases were reported there, the ARPHS confirmed today in a statement.
ARPHS is currently working with the schools and preschool to identify close contacts of the confirmed cases, and the three communities are being advised of the closures.
A student studying at MIT's Otara campus has also been confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19.
The student was studying at TechPark's general engineering area, but was not on campus while they were symptomatic, the NZ Herald reports.
They have since gone into self-isolation, and there are no close contacts of the case.
ARPHS has since confirmed the Glamorgan student is part of the 17 cases announced by the Ministry of Health earlier today. It's currently unknown whether the three other cases are also linked to the 17 cases reported earlier today, however.