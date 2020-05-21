Two Auckland premises shut down overnight after failing to comply with Level 2 restrictions

Two Auckland premises were shut down overnight after failing to comply with Alert Level 2 restrictions.

The establishments, one in the Auckland City District and the other in Manukau, were found not to be complying with restrictions overnight and were not responding to education or encouragement to comply, assistant commissioner Scott Fraser told 1 NEWS.

The premises were then shut down for the night.



However, police in general have been "pleased with the behaviour of people at licensed premises over the weekend", Mr Fraser said.

Establishments have also largely been receptive to advice and education given over Covid-19 Alert Level 2 restrictions.



While bars, pubs and clubs were allowed to reopen on Thursday, no dancing or mingling is allowed under Alert Level 2 rules. Bars have been told to set up socially distanced tables and use one server for each group.



Police will continue to carry out reassurance patrols, as well as visits to businesses and licensed premises, with a focus on education, he said.