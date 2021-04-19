Two Auckland MIQ facilities at centre of Covid-19 border worker cases won't host new returnees for rest of month

Two Auckland managed isolation facilities won't host new arrivals as authorities investigate the recent Covid-19 cases in border staff working there.

The Grand Millenium Hotel in Auckland CBD is being used as a managed isolation facility. Source: rnz.co.nz

The two MIQs are the Grand Mercure and Grand Millennium - both in Auckland CBD.

It comes as the Ministry of Health and Managed Isolation and Quarantine Technical Advisory Group continue investigations into the recent cases which will focus on ventilation at the properties.

The group has also recommended that all returnees currently at the Grand Mercure be tested at day seven of their stay, in addition to other testing.

According to Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, there are currently 83 returnees at the Grand Millennium - all will have exited on 21 April.

The 141 returnees currently in the Grand Mercure will be required to have a day seven test and will all have exited on 27 April.

"This will result in a reduction in capacity of 652 rooms (which equates to approximately 900 returnees)," Bliss said.

"The introduction of quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand is expected to free up between 1,000-1,300 rooms in MIQ facilities each fortnight."