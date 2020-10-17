Two arrivals from Perth tested for Covid-19 after being classified as casual contacts

Two of the 1000 people who arrived in New Zealand on direct flights from Perth are being treated as casual contacts of a Covid-19 case and are in isolation after being tested.
Perth and the outer-metropolitan area of Peel have also been placed in a three-day Covid-19 lockdown, beginning at 12.01am on Saturday, April 24 (Western Australia time).
Yesterday, 1000 passengers who arrived in New Zealand on direct flights from Perth on April 19, 21 and 23 were being contacted and provided with advice.
Of those, two people from the same household have let health authorities know they were in the Perth domestic terminal at the time specified in the locations of interest page.
They are being treated as casual contacts and have both had their tests today, with results due this week.
The risk to the public has been classified as "very low". The pair will remain in isolation until their test results are returned.
"New Zealand health officials remain in contact with their Australian counterparts and are closely monitoring the situation," the Ministry said.
New Zealanders in Australia have been advised to follow local guidance and check for places of interest outside of Western Australia.
Passengers flying to New Zealand from other Australian states will be required to complete pre-departure and arrival declarations advising whether they have been in Perth or Peel since April 17, and whether they have visited any of the current locations of interest.
Information for anyone who is in New Zealand and has been in Perth or Peel since April 17 is on the locations of interest page on the Ministry of Health website, and on the Western Australia Department of Health site.
Anyone who has been to a location of interest has been advised to stay at home or in their accommodation, get a test, and contact Healthline at 0800 358 5453.
All people who have been in Perth or Peel since April 17 should watch for symptoms and if symptoms develop they should stay home and get a test.
"As per our framework travel to the rest of Australia will continue. If you're booked to travel between New Zealand and Western Australia in the next few days, check what you need to do with your airline."