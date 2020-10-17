Two arrivals from Perth tested for Covid-19 after being classified as casual contacts

Two of the 1000 people who arrived in New Zealand on direct flights from Perth are being treated as casual contacts of a Covid-19 case and are in isolation after being tested.

Baggage claim at airport Source: istock.com

Perth and the outer-metropolitan area of Peel have also been placed in a three-day Covid-19 lockdown, beginning at 12.01am on Saturday, April 24 (Western Australia time).

Yesterday, 1000 passengers who arrived in New Zealand on direct flights from Perth on April 19, 21 and 23 were being contacted and provided with advice.



Of those, two people from the same household have let health authorities know they were in the Perth domestic terminal at the time specified in the locations of interest page.



They are being treated as casual contacts and have both had their tests today, with results due this week.



The risk to the public has been classified as "very low". The pair will remain in isolation until their test results are returned.



"New Zealand health officials remain in contact with their Australian counterparts and are closely monitoring the situation," the Ministry said.



New Zealanders in Australia have been advised to follow local guidance and check for places of interest outside of Western Australia.

No new Covid-19 cases in the community or at the border