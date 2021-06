Two Air New Zealand workers were told to self-isolate at home after potentially being exposed to a Covid-19 case recently, the airline confirmed today.

However, the risk of infection has since been deemed by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service to be low.

"Two of our employees were self-isolating at home after a potential exposure to a Covid-19 case," an Air New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS in a brief statement.