Two of 10 Lotto winners still yet to come forward to claim their share of $50m prize

Two of the 10 winners sharing the $50 million Powerball prize over the weekend have yet to come forward to claim their prize.

The 10 winners will each take home $5,023,999, which is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division, $7,631 Powerball Second Division and $16,368 from Lotto Second Division, Lotto NZ head of communications, Marie Winfield, said today in a statement.

Six of the winning tickets were sold in Auckland, including one in Lincoln Heights Superette and five from MyLotto. Four others were sold at MyLotto in Tauranga, Andrew Spence Pharmacy in Napier, Melody's New World in Palmerston North and Collingwood Foodcentre in Invercargill.

The two winners who have yet to come forward bought their tickets at Andrew Spence Pharmacy in Napier and Collingwood Foodcentre in Invercargill.

"We have never had so many Powerball winners in a Must Be Won draw before. The roll down to Second Division has meant that we have 10 very lucky winners to celebrate with, and we are absolutely thrilled for all of them,” Ms Winfield said.

"Eight of our winners have come forward so we have been having lots of conversations over the phone with New Zealand’s newest multi-millionaires – it’s fair to say they are all extremely excited.

"Either they know they have won and are laying low for a while to let the gravity of their life-changing windfall can sink in, or they are completely oblivious and have a very big surprise in store for them."

Lotto NZ have recommended the winners write their names on their tickets and keep them in a safe place before claiming their prize either in-store or through a call to Lotto NZ.

A man in his 20s, who wishes to remain anonymous, was one of the Auckland MyLotto winners after winning on the first ticket he ever purchased.

"It never occurred to me to buy a ticket before,” he said. “A family member got in touch and encouraged me to get a ticket for the $50 million draw – I never expected to win!"

The man, a musician, is looking to buy "a new guitar, or maybe even two" with the money.

"I also can't wait to book in some studio time so I can record an album."

He said he will also be buying his first home and investing in his future.

"I still can’t believe this happened. This win will set me up for life and gives me so many opportunities for the future."

An Auckland tertiary student, who also wishes to remain anonymous, is another MyLotto winner. He said he started buying Lotto tickets for the first time in July, when the jackpot reached $10 million.

"I received an email on Sunday telling me I was a major prize winner. I just assumed I’d won a third division prize of just over $1,000. It was a big shock I saw ‘winner’ and the numbers $5,023,999 pop up on the screen!"

"I called my mum to tell her, but she ignored my call at first because she was busy," he said. "When I finally got through I just said, ‘do you want to hear some great news?’ She assumed I’d done well in an assignment, but then I said ‘I just won $5 million.'"

"He said in a very dead-pan voice – I've just won $5 million. It wasn’t what I was expecting to hear but I knew straight away that he wasn’t joking," his mum said.