Twenty-two people arrested including some patched gang members in operation targeting methamphetamine in Northland

Twenty-two people have been arrested in Northland in a police operation targeting the sale and supply of methamphetamine.

Police say 11 males and 11 females ranging in age from 18 to 57 have been arrested and will appear in court on a range of drug charges and other charges.

Several of those arrested are patched gang members or gang associates.



As part of the operation, police executed dozens of search warrants over three days across Whangarei, Dargaville, Kawakawa, Moerewa, Kaikohe and Awanui.

Police say at this stage they have seized 71 grams of methamphetamine, worth an estimated potential street value of $35,500 and a quantity of cannabis from a number of addresses.