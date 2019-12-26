TODAY |

Twelve fire crews battle large fire at Auckland paintball centre

Source:  1 NEWS

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a non-residential building in Auckland this morning.

Twelve crews from across Auckland were called to the scene in Glendene, Auckland, this morning. Source: Google Maps

Fire services were called to the scene on Hepburn Road, near Culpepper Road, in Glendene just after 6am following reports of a factory fire, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Twelve crews from across Auckland were called to the roughly 20-by-20-metre building after the incident was raised to a fourth alarm.

The property is listed as a paintball facility and airsoft field. 

No one is believed to have been in the facility at the time of the fire.

A fire investigator will be at the scene to determine the cause of the blaze later today.

New Zealand
Auckland
