Twelve fire crews battle large fire at Auckland paintball centre

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a non-residential building in Auckland this morning.

Twelve crews from across Auckland were called to the scene in Glendene, Auckland, this morning. Source: Google Maps

Fire services were called to the scene on Hepburn Road, near Culpepper Road, in Glendene just after 6am following reports of a factory fire, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Twelve crews from across Auckland were called to the roughly 20-by-20-metre building after the incident was raised to a fourth alarm.

The property is listed as a paintball facility and airsoft field.

No one is believed to have been in the facility at the time of the fire.