TVs in Porirua lose signal after transmission tower catches fire

Source:  1 NEWS

A digital terrestrial transmission [DTT] tower in Porirua has suffered damage following a fire this morning, cutting TV transmission to those in the area.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed they were called out to the fire at Baxter's Knob at 3:45am today.

Two engines along with a water tanker were deployed for the blaze with the fire extinguished at 5am, a FENZ spokesperson said.

The spokesperson would not confirm how the fire started.

A DTT tower provides television coverage for a specific region by sending out a ultra high frequency [UHF] broadcast signal to the homes around it.

