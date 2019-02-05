TVs in Porirua lose signal after transmission tower catches fire

A digital terrestrial transmission [DTT] tower in Porirua has suffered damage following a fire this morning, cutting TV transmission to those in the area.
A Fire and Emergency NZ engine. Source: Supplied
Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed they were called out to the fire at Baxter's Knob at 3:45am today.
Two engines along with a water tanker were deployed for the blaze with the fire extinguished at 5am, a FENZ spokesperson said.
The spokesperson would not confirm how the fire started.
A DTT tower provides television coverage for a specific region by sending out a ultra high frequency [UHF] broadcast signal to the homes around it.