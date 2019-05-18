TODAY |

TVNZ recognised with wins at Voyager Media Awards

TVNZ has been recognised for their work after taking home multiple wins at the annual Voyager Media Awards last night.

Reporter Janet McIntyre was awarded Broadcast Reporter of the Year for Sunday/TVNZ, with reporter Jehan Casinader coming in as runner-up.

Mr Casinader didn't leave empty-handed, however, after taking home an award for General Features for Sunday/TVNZ for Fair Game? and The Last of the Pride, with journalist Mark Crysell as runner-up.

Meanwhile, television presenter and journalist Miriama Kamo also received an award for Reporting Māori Affairs for Sunday/Marae/TVNZ.

In the video category, 'P Babies' was awarded Best Team Video Feature for Sunday/TVNZ, while Best Feature Video went to RE:/TVNZ's Anna Harcourt for Bring Your Own Bowl, who was also runner-up for Best Videographer - Junior.



Miriama Kamo, Jehan Casinader and Janet McIntyre. Source: Instagram / Sunday
