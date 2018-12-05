TODAY |

TVNZ OnDemand sees 25 per cent increase amid nationwide shutdown

Source:  1 NEWS

TVNZ OnDemand’s weekly audience has increased 25 per cent compared with four weeks prior as the country continues the nationwide lockdown.

Television generic Source: istock.com

Viewers are streaming 6 million times a week - a 41 per cent increase from last month, a TVNZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Last Saturday, 879,000 streamers tuned in to TVNZ OnDemand, where they streamed an accompanying 18,773,445 minutes of video.

It comes as Chorus saw peak traffic on Saturday reach 2.82Tbps which is the equivalent to 600,000 high-definition movies being watched simultaneously.

The heavy internet usage follows a sharp increase in Kiwis turning to the internet to work, stay entertained and keep in touch with loved ones as they face weeks of self-isolation.

