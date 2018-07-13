TVNZ docu-drama film retells story of teen dominatrix suspected of cricket umpire Peter Plumley-Walker's 1989 murder

TVNZ is releasing a new docu-drama film more than 30 years after a teenage dominatrix suspected of murdering a cricket umpire became one of the most infamous chapters of New Zealand criminal history.

Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, retells the story of 18-year-old dominatrix Renee Chignell, who was charged three times, and later acquitted, of the murder of cricket umpire Peter Plumley-Walker, whose body was found floating below the Huka Falls in 1989.



The docu-drama promises to delve beneath the sordid and sensational headlines to unravel the truth of the murder case.



Following meticulous research, court reports, transcripts and the testimony of Ms Chignell herself, the film tells a historically accurate first-hand account of the events for the first time in almost 30 years.



Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story airs on Sunday July 15 on TVNZ 1.

