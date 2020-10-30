TODAY |

Truck catches fire in the middle of busy Auckland motorway, blocking north and southbound lanes

Source:  1 NEWS

All north and southbound lanes on a busy stretch of an Auckland motorway were blocked this afternoon after a truck caught fire in the middle of the road.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fire and Emergency NZ are at the scene fighting the blaze. Source: NZTA

According to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency one northbound lane near the Hillsborough off-ramp on the South Western Motorway is now open after the truck fire.

"Expect delays in both directions on the Southwestern Mwy between Mangere and Hillsborough," NZTA says.

"Avoid the area if possible or be prepared for delays. Consider exiting at Hillsborough and re-entering the Mwy at Dominion Rd."

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the scene around 3:20pm and put out the blaze with the help of four fire engines.

No one has been injured in the incident.

New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Givealittle page launched to help grieving family after newborn killed in Hamilton dog attack
2
Truck catches fire in the middle of busy Auckland motorway, blocking north and southbound lanes
3
Former Wallaby comes out as gay, opens up about struggles with sexuality and Israel Folau
4
Jacinda Ardern finally reveals which way she voted in recreational cannabis referendum
5
Recreational cannabis referendum narrowly fails in preliminary results
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Jacinda Ardern finally reveals which way she voted in recreational cannabis referendum

01:08

Preliminary referendum results are out - what happens next?
03:02

Recreational cannabis referendum narrowly fails in preliminary results

09:03

New Zealanders vote in favour of introducing assisted dying