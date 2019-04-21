TODAY |

Truck carrying a load of beehives crashes south of Hamilton

Source:  1 NEWS

A driver has been seriously hurt after a truck carrying a load of beehives crashed into a tractor this morning south of Hamilton.

A file image of a hive of bees. Source: 1 NEWS

The collision took place on Wharepuhunga Road about 10am, and heavy machinery is being brought in from Hamilton, as well as a helicopter.

The truck tipped over during the crash and the driver was seriously injured.

Beehives were spilled all over the road, police said, but they do not appear to be obstructing rescuers.

Police are requesting assistance from the owner of the hives and traffic diversions are in place.

New Zealand
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Revealed: The baby names rejected by New Zealand officials in 2019
2
Cigarette packs hit nearly $40 each as NZ rings in new year with new tax hike
3
Watch as six-year-old girl is joined by pod of orcas during her first time water skiing
4
Ross Taylor in tears as he explains how Martin Crowe instilled belief he could one day be NZ's highest Test run scorer
5
Extraordinary scenes as Stefanos Tsitsipas destroys racquet, injures dad, gets told off by mum in loss to Nick Kyrgios
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:15

Divers shocked by amount of rubbish found during clean-up in Fiordland's Dusky Sound

Ike, 'patriarch' of Wellington police dog squad dies, aged 13

Proposal for New Zealand's first ocean farm plan off Marlborough divides submitters
00:52

More access to Auckland's Waitakere Ranges amid ongoing kauri dieback battle