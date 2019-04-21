Truck carrying a load of beehives crashes south of Hamilton

A driver has been seriously hurt after a truck carrying a load of beehives crashed into a tractor this morning south of Hamilton.

A file image of a hive of bees. Source: 1 NEWS

The collision took place on Wharepuhunga Road about 10am, and heavy machinery is being brought in from Hamilton, as well as a helicopter.

The truck tipped over during the crash and the driver was seriously injured.

Beehives were spilled all over the road, police said, but they do not appear to be obstructing rescuers.