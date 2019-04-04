Tributes flow online for 'free-spirited' and 'vibrant' young woman found dead in Christchurch

Tributes are flowing for a "funny, free-spirited" and "vibrant" young woman found dead in Christchurch on Monday.

Source: 1 NEWS

The body of Rosalie Anderson-Hill, was discovered near Cattlestop Crag, in Heathcote Valley, on October 26, Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said today in a statement.

The 21-year-old's death is currently being treated as unexplained while police piece together the timeline of her movements, he said.

Friends and family have shared their memories of her online.



"You were that funny, free-spirited, friend I always adored and when we were together we just clicked," one person said on a Facebook memorial page dedicated to Anderson-Hill.



Another described her as a "special person" who was loved by all who met her.



"Your presence was always gorgeous, vibrant and fun to be around," another added. "I hope wherever you are now that you're safe and at peace."



"We will all miss that beautiful ray of sunshine you cast on us," another said.



"Her beauty has touched the souls of many," one person said. "Never will we forget your radiant contagious joy, sending love out to everyone that helped shape her into such a beautiful woman."

Police would like to speak to anyone who was near the Cattlestop Crag climbing rock area on Sunday, or saw Anderson-Hill walking in the Mt Pleasant, Lyttelton or Summit Road area overnight on Sunday through to Monday morning, Wells said.

Anderson-Hill was described as being of slim build, approximately 160 centimetres tall with dreadlocked blonde hair.

She was wearing a dressing gown with a hood, white and blue paisley-patterned long pants and black and white shoes.

She may have had a black Globe brand longboard with her.

A Globe brand longboard. Source: New Zealand Police

The longboard is about one metre in length with a slight dip in the middle of the board.

Police have yet to locate the item and would like to hear from anyone who may have found it, he said.