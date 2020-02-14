Travel restrictions remain in place amid coronavirus outbreak

Temporary travel restrictions will remain in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, the Minister of Health announced today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The restrictions have been extended for another 8 days.

The restrictions prevent foreign nationals travelling from or transiting through mainland China entering New Zealand.

"New Zealand has not yet had a confirmed case of COVID-19 but this continues to be an evolving situation," Health Minister Dr David Clark said in a statement.

China reports major drop in coronavirus COVID-19 cases

New Zealand citizens, residents and their immediate family can return to New Zealand, but have to self isolate for 14 days.

"Our border response is in line with Australia, the US and a range of other countries.

"It is a responsible approach to assist international efforts to contain this disease, and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.