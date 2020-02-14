TODAY |

Travel restrictions remain in place amid coronavirus outbreak

Source:  1 NEWS

Temporary travel restrictions will remain in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, the Minister of Health announced today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 40 per cent of Chinese students are yet to arrive, leaving universities out of pocket. Source: 1 NEWS

The restrictions have been extended for another 8 days.

The restrictions prevent foreign nationals travelling from or transiting through mainland China entering New Zealand.

"New Zealand has not yet had a confirmed case of COVID-19 but this continues to be an evolving situation," Health Minister Dr David Clark said in a statement.

China reports major drop in coronavirus COVID-19 cases

New Zealand citizens, residents and their immediate family can return to New Zealand, but have to self isolate for 14 days. 

"Our border response is in line with Australia, the US and a range of other countries.

"It is a responsible approach to assist international efforts to contain this disease, and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

"Imposing travel restrictions is not a decision that was taken lightly, but in the end this is a matter of public health."

New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Florida 5-year-old receives honour after saving family from house fire
2
Concerns over secret search for giants' bones near Huntly
3
Unruly Air NZ passenger restrained by staff during 12-hour flight to Auckland
4
Watch: Steven Adams celebrates half-court three-point buzzer beater with shoulder shimmy
5
China reports major drop in coronavirus COVID-19 cases
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:32

Man charged with Tauranga double-murder granted name suppression

Southland still in state of emergency with repairs set to cost millions

Unruly Air NZ passenger restrained by staff during 12-hour flight to Auckland

One dead, three injured in Whanganui crash