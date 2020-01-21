TODAY |

'Traumatic scene' as tourist bus rolls near Queenstown, injuring at least 20 people

Source:  1 NEWS

At least 20 people are injured, some of them seriously, after a tourist bus rolled near Queenstown today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Twenty-three people were on the bus when it crashed, and many were injured. Source: 1 NEWS

Twenty-three people were on board the small bus when it crashed at around 1.45pm, blocking Glenorchy-Queenstown Road around 7 kilometres southwest of the town.

Otago Lakes-Central area commander inspector Olaf Jensen says there were "some quite significant injuries on board".

"It's a traumatic scene, there are people with quite serious injuries," he told 1 NEWS this afternoon.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS they're currently treating 20 people, of which two have serious injuries.

One person suffered moderate injuries and 17 others suffered minor ones, the spokesperson says.

Mr Jensen says it's a small tourist bus and had international visitors on board.

1 NEWS footage of the aftermath shows the bus was towing a trailer unit when it crashed, with both spilled on their side and blocking the road. Its rear window has been smashed out.

The bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash, Mr Jensen says. 

It's expected the road will remain closed for some time, with motorists asked to stay away and exercise patience.

The route is the main path between Queenstown and Glenorchy, with little cellphone reception.

It's the third serious crash in the area in just 10 days, but Mr Jensen wouldn't speculate on whether the causes were linked.

Mr Jensen says the investigation into the crash is still in its early stages.


New Zealand
Accidents
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Steven Adams left shaking after being on receiving end of hard flagrant foul by Rockets rival
2
Man pleads guilty to murdering West Coast woman following relationship breakup
3
'Traumatic scene' as tourist bus rolls near Queenstown, injuring at least 20 people
4
Fears of faster spread of China coronavirus as human-to-human transmission confirmed
5
Tensions escalate between Black Power and Mongrel Mob after weekend shootings, massive brawl
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Treating sperm donations like organ donations after death could help fill shortage, UK ethicists suggest

Investigation underway after tree from logging operation falls into Queenstown's Kiwi Birdlife Park

Online retailer fined $54k for selling bikes without front brakes

Indiana boy in critically injured after gun in father's pocket discharges during play fight