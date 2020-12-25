TODAY |

Trans-Tasman pavlova battle a feature as NZDF troops celebrate Christmas overseas

Source:  1 NEWS

Putting the Aussies to shame with a bit of trans-Tasman rivalry, Defence Force overseas are partnering up with our ANZAC counterparts to celebrate the silly season. 

[10:47 AM] Daniel Fraser For Lieutenant Colonel Megan Elmiger, it's her second Christmas celebrated on deployment. Source: 1 NEWS

Lieutenant Colonel Megan Elmiger is celebrating her second Christmas off shore. The first was in Afghanistan and now she is part of the UN's mission in South Sudan.  

A potluck's been planned for Christmas day between the New Zealand and Australian troops, with Elmiger planning to stir up the age-old debate that surrounds the origin of the pavlova. 

"Well look, you know, the ANZACs have a great spirit over here. You know, we have some good jibes at each other but when the chips are down, it's the Aussies and Kiwis that have a good relationship." 

With her family based in Lower Hutt and her parents in Invercargill, Elmiger is staying in touch over the internet. 

"This isn't new, however, last time I only had four children but this time I have five children so I will be missing the family over the Christmas holiday period, but that's part of my job," she says. 

"One of the special things about communication these days is it's so easy, when the internet is working, to actually have conversations with family and still feel like you're actually present." 

