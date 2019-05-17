TODAY |

Tramper missing off walking track in Ashburton Lakes after failing to return to pick up spot

A tramper has gone missing from a walking track in Ashburton Lakes.

Timothy Clements, 36, of Rangiora began a walk on Te Aroha Track toward Lake Emily on Saturday. He was dropped off at the start of the track on Double Hill Run Road, police said in a statement.

Mr Clements was due to get picked up at Lake Emily on Monday morning, but never arrived. Police were notified that he was missing about 4.45pm that day. 

Currently 25 LandSAR volunteers are searching in the area, including two LandSAR dog handlers and a helicopter.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was on the track over the weekend or anyone who may have seen Mr Clements.

Anyone with information should call Police on 105, referencing 190522/8605.

Aerial shot of New Zealand bush. (File photo) Source: istock.com
