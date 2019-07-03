Train services in Wellington suspended following incident

Wellington train services have again been suspended - just one week after a train derailment caused massive travel disruptions for up to 20,000 commuters.

Services are currently suspended on the Hutt Valley and Kapiti lines in and out of Wellington following an incident, Metlink said on Twitter.

Limited buses are available to shuttle passengers between Wellington and Petone on the Hutt Valley Line, and Wellington and Porirua on the Kapiti Line.

Train services are running on the Hutt Valley line between Petone and Upper Hutt, while the Wairarapa Line will be running between Petone and Upper HUtt. Services on the Kapiti line will be running betwen Porirua and Waikanae.

All Melling services have been cancelled until further notice.