Trailer rolls on motorway, fire service urges Wellington residents to tie down trampolines and loose items

High wind has caused a trailer to roll on a motorway in Wellington as blustery weather hits the city this afternoon.

The incident took place on SH1 Ngauranga Gorge between Tyers Road and the Newlands off-ramp just after 3pm.

Police say the trailer flipped due to high winds, blocking two northbound lanes.

Motorists have been told to expect delays heading towards Johnsonville.

The significant weather event which is affecting large parts of the country today has kept emergency services across Wellington busy.

Fire and Emergency NZ [FENZ] were called out to "quite an influx" of weather related incidents across the city.

Roofs lifting, trampolines, sheds and chimneys blowing away due to strong winds were the main issues for residents in Waikanae Beach, Kilbirnie and Miramar.

“It’s not a good day to be a shed,” said FENZ spokesperson Carlos Dempsey told 1 NEWS.

“We ask that people please secure any loose items like trampolines as that would really help us,” he said.

A strong wind warning has been put in place for the city as northwesterlies, severe gales in exposed places and gusts of up to 120 km/h are predicted for the region.

Thunderstorms with hail are also likely, the MetService warned.

Sailings across the Cook Strait haven't been cancelled yet, however Interislander says they're watching the situation carefully.

Blanketing of snow causes transport disruption in parts of South Island

“At this stage we do not expect to be cancelling sailings. However, if the weather worsens there could be restrictions on transporting livestock to ensure their welfare," executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said.

Meanwhile, snowfall in the South Island caused major disruption for travellers, especially those in Queenstown. Flights had to be cancelled earlier today after Queenstown Airport closed so the runway could be cleared.