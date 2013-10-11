 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Traffic warnings as Kiwis take to the roads during holiday season

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning drivers to check real-time traffic ahead of travelling in traffic hot-spots around the country.

Cars travelling on the motorway.

Source: Breakfast

Those journeying between Picton and Christchurch are advised to check the NZTA website at least two hours before hitting the road as the two routes between destinations may be backed up.

State Highway 1 is open for daytime travel only, whilst the alternate route through Lewis Pass is open around the clock.

NZTA journey manager Tresca Forrester says travelling outside the daily peak between 11.00am and 4.00pm may make for an easier journey.

"We expect overall journey time to remain at around five and a half hours between Christchurch and Picton on SH1 but the volume of traffic will dictate the delay through the one lane work sites manned by Stop/Go controls. So make sure you allow plenty of time, especially if you’re catching a ferry or are on a tight schedule."

If you’re thinking of doing some Boxing Day shopping it may take a while to get to Sylvia Park.
Source: NZTA

Meanwhile, traffic heading north from Wellington is becoming heaving through Peakakariki between Peka Peka and Otaki today.

NZTA says it's expected to be heavy for most of the day.

They're also anticipating heavy traffic heading both north and south out of Auckland today.

Traffic is expected to be busy north of Auckland between Puhoi and Wellsford today until around 6.00pm for both northbound and southbound traffic. NZTA is advising travellers to allow extra time.

All of the holiday travel hot spots around the country where heavy traffic is expected can be found here.

Related

Transport

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:14
1
Her netball career spanned 11 years and now her teammates are coming out to remember her and share stories.

Gone but not forgotten - the New Zealanders we lost in 2017

00:46
2
Hayden Williams went from driver to pilot in a matter of seconds at the Western Springs International Test.

Watch: Kiwi Midget car goes flying, catapults dangerously close to top of Western Springs safety barriers in wild crash

00:12
3
Hailstones big enough to crack windscreens, damaging winds and heavy rain brought the Christmas break to a lively end.

Watch: Fork lightning fills the sky as intense supercell storm batters Queensland

00:14
4
The cemetery is located on West Coast Rd, Glen Eden.

Large scrub fire breaks out at cemetery in Auckland

00:29
5
A viewer spotted a potentially cancerous blemish on Morgan’s skin while she was watching the programme.

'Give that lady a gold star' - viewer spots potentially deadly blemish on Piers Morgan while watching doco

Traffic warnings as Kiwis take to the roads during holiday season

Heavy traffic heading both north and south out of Auckland is expected today.

Fireworks (file picture).

Police predict New Year's Eve partying will go too far

Canterbury say: "There'll be drink driving, family harm and people celebrating just that bit too much".

02:12

Bail given to man who was allegedly more than two times over legal alcohol limit during fatal Auckland crash

Abdul Raheem Fayad Syed - a taxi driver - died when his vehicle was struck by a car.

00:34
Israel's Minister of Culture is urging Lorde to rethink her decision.

'Music should unite not divide' - Israel's ambassador to NZ wants sit-down meeting with Lorde

Itzhak Gerberg has called for a meeting with the Kiwi singer after she cancelled her show in Tel Aviv.


06:56
We sat down with Green MP Golriz Ghahraman to talk life in New Zealand and the road to parliament.

Five questions with human rights lawyer, refugee and Green MP Golriz Ghahraman

We sat down with Green MP Golriz Ghahraman to talk life in New Zealand and the road to parliament.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 