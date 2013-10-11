Traffic warnings as Kiwis take to the roads during holiday season

The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning drivers to check real-time traffic ahead of travelling in traffic hot-spots around the country.

Those journeying between Picton and Christchurch are advised to check the NZTA website at least two hours before hitting the road as the two routes between destinations may be backed up.

State Highway 1 is open for daytime travel only, whilst the alternate route through Lewis Pass is open around the clock.

NZTA journey manager Tresca Forrester says travelling outside the daily peak between 11.00am and 4.00pm may make for an easier journey.

"We expect overall journey time to remain at around five and a half hours between Christchurch and Picton on SH1 but the volume of traffic will dictate the delay through the one lane work sites manned by Stop/Go controls. So make sure you allow plenty of time, especially if you’re catching a ferry or are on a tight schedule."

Meanwhile, traffic heading north from Wellington is becoming heaving through Peakakariki between Peka Peka and Otaki today.

NZTA says it's expected to be heavy for most of the day.

They're also anticipating heavy traffic heading both north and south out of Auckland today.

Traffic is expected to be busy north of Auckland between Puhoi and Wellsford today until around 6.00pm for both northbound and southbound traffic. NZTA is advising travellers to allow extra time.