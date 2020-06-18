Traffic chaos forces bus diversions around Auckland Covid-19 testing centres

Buses are being diverted and detours are in place in Auckland due to high demand at Covid-19 testing centres.

Medical staff test a supermarket employee who volunteered at a pop-up community Covid-19 testing station at a carpark in Christchurch. Source: Associated Press

Heavy traffic has built up at the community testing centre at the White Cross clinic in St Lukes and the testing centre in Botany.

Auckland Transport says due to congestion and detours around the testing clinics, multiple stops have been closed.

The 20, 22A, 22N, 22R, OUTER link and 650 routes will be impacted by the St Lukes closures, while in Botany 72M and 735 are affected, an AT spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Earlier today, ACT leader David Seymour claimed people were waiting up to four hours to be tested at the St Lukes centre.

"How many people in the queue that day simply turned around after a few hours and went home, potentially spreading the virus?" he said in a statement.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After weeks without any new cases, New Zealand's Covid-19 total began climbing again this week as people arriving from overseas were diagnosed with the virus.