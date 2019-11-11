Tradies battle it out with pirate ship challenge at Master Builder Apprentice of the Year competition

The Master Builder Apprentice of the Year competition brings together the top apprentices from across the country as they battle it out for a truck, some cash and the bragging rights of being New Zealand's top apprentice.

Part of the competition yesterday was a six-hour practical challenge to build a pirate ship, and the judges were some of the toughest around.

"The regional competition practical was only a two-hour practical, so this is just another level," Waikato tradie Morgan Wills said.

"I've never sweated so much in my life," added upper South Island tradie Jay Pope.

The tradies needed to be the sharpest and the quickest to be crowned the best – or be forced to walk the plank.

"The judges have thrown quite a few fishhooks in there that don’t tell you what to do, but they’ll catch you out if you don’t do it right, so the hull or stuff like that can just turn it all to custard," Mr Wills said.

At the halfway mark, the piles of loot started to take shape, only for the judges – kindergarten students from across Auckland – to come inspect their booty.

"I could hear them screaming, 'Ay? Yeah, nah.' It was good but didn't really help the thought processes, ay?" Mr Pope said.

The pirate ships will be given to kindergartens at the end of the competition.

"It definitely makes it feel like it's all worthwhile," Mr Wills said. "It's an awesome thing that we're doing these for the kids and their learning development."

While none of the competitors managed to complete a pirate ship, what mattered most was that the pirates were happy.