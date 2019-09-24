TODAY |

Tourists warned not to fall for charms of curious kākā as Abel Tasman flock increases

Kaitlin Ruddock
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Conservation
Animals
Nelson
Tasman
Kaitlin Ruddock

The future of the endangered kākā received a boost today, with the biggest ever release of the native parrots into the wild.

Home will now be in the heart of Abel Tasman National Park for 24 kaka.

Ninety per cent of the park now has stoat traps, and kākā were first reintroduced in 2015.

It's the biggest release to date, with 12 today, another 12 next month.

Tourists are being urged not to feed the vulnerable native bird if they meet them.

"One of the concerns is that we want to make sure they have a natural diet," Project Janszoon Trustee Devon McLean told 1 NEWS.

"We don't want you giving them your spare sandwich or encouraging them with food to come in close."

Watch as 1 NEWS reporter Kaitlin Ruddock gets up close with the curious kaka in the video above.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But tourists are being urged not to feed the vulnerable, inquisitive native parrot. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Conservation
Animals
Nelson
Tasman
Kaitlin Ruddock
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sixteen-year-old identified as person killed in South Auckland workplace accident
2
Jetstar proposing to axe New Zealand regional flights
3
Irish writer calls for end of 'overdone' haka that gives All Blacks 'unfair advantage'
4
SBW asks Instagram to explain take-down of photo showing himself, fellow Muslim All Black in prayer
5
Severe thunderstorms, hail, near-gale force wind on tap as icy spring cold front batters NZ
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

National and ACT vote against Government's latest gun laws

Killers forced Napier man to dig his own grave, court hears

Measles alert for Tongan community after woman with disease attended 'Akilisi Pohiva's Auckland memorial service

01:15

Tracey Martin refuses to express confidence in leadership of Royal Commission into Abuse in Care