 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Tourists flood into 'alpine lake' created after Kaikoura earthquake

share

Kaitlin Ruddock 

1 NEWS Reporter

Kaikoura has a new water feature - an alpine 'lake' 800 metres above sea level.

The tourists are being closely monitored over safety concerns.
Source: 1 NEWS

'Hapuku Lake' was created by a landslide during the November 14 earthquake.

Now it's attracting tourists, including wedding parties, wanting their picture taken with the natural phenomenon.

"Everyone loves a lake," South Pacific Helicopter's Daniel Stevenson told 1 NEWS during an exclusive tour.

"It's proven now, you go through Milford sound in Queenstown, Wanaka and everyone's landing up at lakes and taking photos".

Visitors to Kaikoura typically explore at sea, while this photo opportunity lies 840 metres up in the mountains.

Landslide dams:

Hapuku is just one of 200 landslide dams created when the November 14 earthquake dislodged massive slips into river valleys. Ten are still being watched closely for trouble and there's still a moderate chance three may fail. But most have settled into their new form and won't be dangerous.

A water level monitor has been set up on Hapuku Lake, which will alert residents in the area if the levels drop dramatically.

"Over the last year we've had some really heavy rain events, it's filled up, and overtopped a couple of times," says Environment Canterbury river engineer Shaun McCracken.

"But it's still a really big lake up there. So there's still an element of risk that remains".

Future drawcard:

The lake can be accessed on foot, but Kaikoura's tourism council isn't ready to put the quake lake on a billboard.

"You've got to be very cautious, there's no formed track going up there. So we're not encouraging people to walk up there at this stage," says Destination Kaikoura General Manager Glenn Ormbsy.

He recommends people use commercial helicopter operators if wanting to get up close to Hapuku, agreeing the lake is "absolutely" an added bonus that's arrived in Kaikoura since the quake.

Is it a really lake?:

It's small by lake standards , with a length of 400m and a width of 100m. In fact, you could fit around 40,000 Hapuku's into Lake Tekapo. But experts believe it’s here to stay.

The New Zealand Geographical Board says there’s generally no specific criteria relating to size or depth etc. to limit how a geographic term such as 'lake' is used.

Secretary Wendy Shaw says common use is often how terms are given and ultimately accepted, in this case 'Hapuku Lake' and not 'Lake Hapuku'.

Related

Kaitlin Ruddock

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
New Zealand's Colin De Grandhomme bowls. New Zealand Blackcaps v Bangladesh, International Cricket, 2nd T20, Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. Friday, 06 January, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Colin de Grandhomme sells for $468,000, Munro gets $403,000

02:34
2
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

01:54
3
In a world first, the bridge will be flooded in light powered by solar and battery energy.

Auckland's Harbour bridge to stand out in tonight's light-and-sound show

00:25
4
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

5

Nudists fight for greater acceptance on Kiwi beaches as Day Without Togs events set to kick off

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 